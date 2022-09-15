Reading Eggs Releases New Books and Features to Support Families Beginning the New School Year

New children's books and platform features, "Reading Journal" and "Time on Task" are set to support children's reading skills in the wake of pandemic-related learning loss.

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Reading Eggs, a Blake eLearning program that creates a unique online world where children learn to read, today announced the release of brand-new children's books and features that will motivate children to read and help parents and teachers track children's progress in its popular online learning program.

A total of 150 new books have been added to the Reading Eggs digital library since the start of the year, as well as a new Time on Task feature, which gives parents and teachers valuable insight into how much time children spend learning in the program. Time on Task can be found in Reading Eggs' Parent Dashboard and allows parents to track how much time kids spend in a session, how many sessions they have completed, and the average time spent in each session. With this feature, parents can accurately track not only the time children spend on tasks but also the progression.

The company is also releasing the new Reading Journal feature. Designed for children who have started reading, Reading Journal will provide children with a personalized digital reading journal to track the books they read. Children can track the number of words they've read, write their personal thoughts and reviews about each book, and decorate their journal with fun stickers and themes. This feature will encourage kids to read more and lets parents and teachers access a record of all the books a child reads. The Reading Journal will also celebrate and reward children when they've hit certain reading milestones, for example, if they have read for a certain number of days. At these milestones, they will receive a virtual sticker pack, downloadable certificate and motivational reading poster.

The new books and features are being implemented to support families beginning the new school year in the wake of significant learning loss due to pandemic shutdowns in the past two years. Reading Eggs now hosts 3,500 books in the online library, in addition to its core phonics and reading lessons which help children learn how to read. The program saw exponential growth during the pandemic-related shutdowns, as parents turned to homeschooling to support their children's education at home.

"After two years of learning disruptions, children need extra support to overcome significant learning loss, especially across core skill areas like reading and literacy," said Alison Ryan, former teacher and Literacy Consultant at Reading Eggs. "The Reading Journal motivates kids to read and reflect on their reading experiences, and the Time on Task feature adds to the reasons over 90,000 teachers and 20 million children love to use Reading Eggs. The program and our growing library build enthusiasm for reading in students while giving parents and educators insight into children's progress."

Available online or as an Android or iOS app, Reading Eggs makes learning reading skills fun for children ages 2 to 13, with alphabet and spelling games, phonics activities, word puzzles, nursery rhymes and story books. Find out more about Reading Eggs at www.readingeggs.com.

About Reading Eggs, a Blake eLearning Program

The Reading Eggs program was developed by Blake eLearning, which specializes in creating top quality literacy products for schools and educators throughout the world. Created by experienced teachers, educational writers, animators and web developers, the Reading Eggs program focuses on a core reading curriculum, teaching skills and strategies that are essential for sustained reading success. It supports and supplements material students learn in school to improve academic results, keeping kids engaged with games, puzzles, animation, songs, and stories. Learn more at www.readingeggs.com.

