Readout: Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry holds first bilateral meeting with U.S. Secretary of Commerce

OTTAWA, ON, March 17, 2021 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, met virtually with Gina Raimondo, United States Secretary of Commerce, to advance work on the Roadmap for a Renewed U.S.–Canada Partnership launched by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and President Joe Biden following their virtual meeting on February 23, 2021.

This first meeting between Minister Champagne and Secretary Raimondo reinforced that Canadians and Americans are stronger when they work together and collaborate on issues of mutual interest.

During their exchange, they discussed how to build back better, including accelerating climate ambitions and ensuring an inclusive economic recovery. Given their respective economic mandates, Minister Champagne and Secretary Raimondo also discussed Buy America and stressed the importance of working together to advance the Roadmap commitment to launch a strategy for strengthening supply chain security, which will reinforce reliable bilateral trade and commerce and support well-paying jobs in both countries.

Minister Champagne and Secretary Raimondo also discussed:

Further collaboration in the medical supplies sector to create a path forward for our continued economic recovery and future pandemic preparedness.





The need to work together on strengthening the Canada–U.S. Critical Minerals Action Plan on Critical Minerals Collaboration, including supporting industry on security and defence concerns, and making Canada and the U.S. global leaders in battery development and production, as well as encouraging trade competitiveness to meet our resource and technological needs today and into the future.





Investment opportunities in clean growth programs to support mutual climate change priorities, specifically decarbonization goals and the adoption of zero-emission vehicles.





Cooperation on science and emerging technologies, such as artificial intelligence, to boost the recovery on both sides of the border while bolstering economic, geopolitical and national security benefits.

Minister Champagne and Secretary Raimondo agreed to meet regularly to continue collaborating on these shared priorities.

