ReadWorks and XanEdu Announce Partnership to Enhance Summer Reading Offerings

LIVONIA, Mich., May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ReadWorks, a leading provider of K-12 reading comprehension resources, and XanEdu, a provider of custom educational materials and e-learning solutions, today announced a partnership to bring high-quality and engaging summer reading comprehension resources to parents and educators.

The new partnership builds on the strengths of both organizations; engaging content from ReadWorks and custom publishing and fulfillment from XanEdu. Through the partnership, ReadWorks summer reading workbooks are now available for a small fee in print format for parents and teachers.

ReadWorks offers a library of thousands of articles, both fiction and non-fiction, all designed to boost students' reading comprehension and provide teachers with powerful instructional tools. Their newest product, "The Summer of ReadWorks", is a beautifully illustrated workbook that includes a series of engaging non-fiction educational articles with reflection writing prompts for children entering 2nd, 3rd and 4th grades.

Beyond its custom publishing solutions, XanEdu also empowers curriculum creators with flexible production and distribution support to offer unparalleled access to educators and students in both digital and print formats. XanEdu is part of the Scholarus Learning portfolio of companies.

"Our partnership with XanEdu is exciting because it allows us to reach a broader audience with our research-backed reading comprehension content," said ReadWorks Chief Academic Officer Susanne Nobles, Ph.D. "We're thrilled to offer our materials through this new format, and XanEdu was the ideal partner to support us as we expand our offerings."

"The partnership with ReadWorks enhances our commitment to providing original content creators and educators with the most comprehensive and customizable course material options," said Brett Costello, Chief Business Development Officer of XanEdu.

ABOUT XANEDU

XanEdu, Inc. is a provider of educational content and curriculum services for K-12 and higher education. XanEdu spreads the knowledge of innovative content ideas by offering custom development and fulfillment services across K-12 and Higher Education. Our experts partner with educators on each unique project to build and deliver engaging print and digital custom solutions and courseware content that addresses curriculum gaps and key initiatives for K-12 and Higher Education leaders while maintaining our commitment to affordability and accessibility for all learners. XanEdu is part of the Scholarus Learning portfolio of companies headquartered in Livonia, MI. Please visit www.xanedu.com to learn more.

ABOUT SCHOLARUS LEARNING

Scholarus Learning is a portfolio of companies serving the K-12 and higher education markets. Scholarus offers educators an industry-leading range of products and services in key areas of instructional systems design and school improvement consulting, surveys and diagnostics, content customization, and publishing and distribution. The Scholarus Learning portfolio includes XanEdu, Education Elements, Tripod and PLC Associates. Together, Scholarus companies serve more than 1,700 schools in over 350 districts along with thousands of colleges and universities in all 50 states. Our products and services impact more than 4 million students each year. For more information, please visit www.scholarus.com .

About ReadWorks:

ReadWorks is both an online and print accessible solution built on results. Since the launch of our online platform more than ten years ago, five million educators and 30 million students have used ReadWorks. Teachers trust ReadWorks for the original, substantial, and inspirational selection of choices within our library. As an edtech nonprofit, our mission is to create high-quality reading instruction tools and supports that make an impact. We focus on the following three pillars of reading comprehension to improve student reading comprehension and overall reading outcomes.

Building Background Knowledge

Growing Vocabularies

Strengthening Strategic Reading

The scientific study of reading is the bedrock of our world-class content, teacher guidance, and curricular supports that enhance teacher effectiveness, resulting in improved reading achievement.

