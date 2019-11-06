|
Ready Capital Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ready Capital Corporation ("Ready Capital" or the "Company") (NYSE: RC), a multi-strategy real estate finance company that originates, acquires, finances, and services small to medium-sized balance commercial loans, today reported financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. A summary of Ready Capital's operating results for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 is presented below. Ready Capital reported U.S. GAAP Net Income for the three months ended September 30, 2019 of $12.4 million, or $0.27 per share of common stock, and Core Earnings (a non-GAAP financial measure) of $18.2 million, or $0.40 per share of common stock.
Third Quarter Highlights:
- U.S. GAAP Net Income of $12.4 million, or $0.27 per diluted share of common stock
- Core Earnings of $18.2 million, or $0.40 per diluted share of common stock
- Adjusted net book value of $16.16 per share of common stock as of September 30, 2019
- Originated $465.4 million and acquired $77.9 million of small balance commercial ("SBC") loans
- Originated $48.2 million of loans guaranteed by the U.S. Small Business Administration (the "SBA") under its Section 7(a) loan program
- Originated $656.8 million of residential mortgage loans
- Declared and paid dividend of $0.40 per share
- Subsequent to quarter end, completed the acquisition of Knight Capital LLC
Thomas Capasse, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer commented, "We are pleased with the quarter's financial results which mark continued progress in providing our shareholders with a stable and attractive risk adjusted return. Record origination levels in both our small balance commercial and residential operating businesses are indicative of the operating leverage we anticipated with increased scale."
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information
In addition to the results presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, this press release includes Core Earnings, which is a non-U.S. GAAP financial measure. The Company defines Core Earnings as net income adjusted for unrealized gains and losses related to certain mortgage backed securities ("MBS"), realized gains and losses on sales of certain MBS, unrealized gains and losses related to residential mortgage servicing rights, and one-time non-recurring gains or losses, such as gains or losses on discontinued operations, bargain purchase gains or merger related expenses.
The Company believes that this non-U.S. GAAP financial information, in addition to the related U.S. GAAP measures, provides investors greater transparency into the information used by management in its financial and operational decision-making. However, because Core Earnings is an incomplete measure of the Company's financial performance and involves differences from net income computed in accordance with U.S. GAAP, it should be considered along with, but not as an alternative to, the Company's net income computed in accordance with U.S. GAAP as a measure of the Company's financial performance. In addition, because not all companies use identical calculations, the Company's presentation of Core Earnings may not be comparable to other similarly-titled measures of other companies.
In calculating Core Earnings, Net Income (in accordance with U.S. GAAP) is adjusted to exclude unrealized gains and losses on MBS acquired by the Company in the secondary market, but is not adjusted to exclude unrealized gains and losses on MBS retained by Ready Capital as part of its loan origination businesses, where the Company transfers originated loans into an MBS securitization and the Company retains an interest in the securitization. In calculating Core Earnings, the Company does not adjust Net Income (in accordance with U.S. GAAP) to take into account unrealized gains and losses on MBS retained by us as part of the loan origination businesses because the unrealized gains and losses that are generated in the loan origination and securitization process are considered to be a fundamental part of this business and an indicator of the ongoing performance and credit quality of the Company's historical loan originations. In calculating Core Earnings, Net Income (in accordance with U.S. GAAP) is adjusted to exclude realized gains and losses on certain MBS securities considered to be non-core. Certain MBS positions are considered to be non-core due to a variety of reasons which may include collateral type, duration, and size.
In addition, in calculating Core Earnings, Net Income (in accordance with U.S. GAAP) is adjusted to exclude unrealized gains or losses on residential MSRs, held at fair value. The Company treats its commercial MSRs and residential MSRs as two separate classes based on the nature of the underlying mortgages and the treatment of these assets as two separate pools for risk management purposes. Servicing rights relating to the Company's small business commercial business are accounted for under ASC 860, Transfer and Servicing, while the Company's residential MSRs are accounted for under the fair value option under ASC 825, Financial Instruments. In calculating Core Earnings, the Company does not exclude realized gains or losses on either commercial MSRs or residential MSRs, held at fair value, as servicing income is a fundamental part of Ready Capital's business and is an indicator of the ongoing performance.
The following table reconciles net income computed in accordance with U.S. GAAP to Core Earnings for the three months ended September 30, 2019:
Three Months Ended
(In Thousands)
September 30,
Net Income
$
12,427
Reconciling items:
Unrealized loss on mortgage-backed securities
85
Realized loss on mortgage-backed securities
-
Unrealized loss on mortgage servicing rights
7,582
Merger transaction costs
51
Non-recurring expenses
-
Total reconciling items
$
7,718
Core earnings before income taxes
$
20,145
Income tax adjustments
(1,896)
Core earnings
$
18,249
U.S. GAAP Return on Equity is based on U.S. GAAP Net Income, while Core Return on Equity is based on Core Earnings, which adjusts GAAP Net Income for the items in the Core reconciliation above.
About Ready Capital Corporation
Ready Capital Corporation (NYSE: RC) is a multi-strategy real estate finance company that originates, acquires, finances and services small- to medium-sized balance commercial loans. Ready Capital specializes in loans backed by commercial real estate, including agency multifamily, investor and bridge as well as SBA 7(a) business loans. Headquartered in New York, New York, Ready Capital employs over 400 lending professionals nationwide. The company is externally managed and advised by Waterfall Asset Management, LLC.
READY CAPITAL CORPORATION
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In Thousands)
September 30, 2019
December 31, 2018
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
52,727
$
54,406
Restricted cash
45,303
28,921
Loans, net (including $20,434 and $22,664 held at fair value)
1,380,359
1,193,392
Loans, held for sale, at fair value
203,110
115,258
Mortgage backed securities, at fair value
96,181
91,937
Loans eligible for repurchase from Ginnie Mae
71,528
74,180
Investment in unconsolidated joint ventures
55,663
33,438
Derivative instruments
4,181
2,070
Servicing rights (including $84,638 and $93,065 held at fair value)
114,480
120,062
Receivable from third parties
705
8,888
Real estate acquired in settlement of loans, held for sale
60,807
7,787
Other assets
76,848
55,447
Assets of consolidated VIEs
1,961,127
1,251,057
Total Assets
$
4,123,019
$
3,036,843
Liabilities
Secured borrowings
1,315,534
834,547
Securitized debt obligations of consolidated VIEs, net
1,465,539
905,367
Convertible notes, net
110,773
109,979
Senior secured notes, net
179,189
178,870
Corporate debt, net
104,441
48,457
Guaranteed loan financing
25,571
229,678
Liabilities for loans eligible for repurchase from Ginnie Mae
71,528
74,180
Derivative instruments
11,906
3,625
Dividends payable
18,292
13,346
Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities
81,235
74,719
Total Liabilities
$
3,384,008
$
2,472,768
Stockholders' Equity
Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 44,421,815 and 32,105,112
4
3
Additional paid-in capital
720,823
540,478
Retained earnings
9,173
5,272
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(10,253)
(922)
Total Ready Capital Corporation equity
719,747
544,831
Non-controlling interests
19,264
19,244
Total Stockholders' Equity
$
739,011
$
564,075
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
$
4,123,019
$
3,036,843
READY CAPITAL CORPORATION
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
(In Thousands, except share data)
2019
2018
2019
2018
Interest income
$
59,723
$
44,287
$
165,510
$
123,295
Interest expense
(39,390)
(28,925)
(110,919)
(77,996)
Net interest income before provision for loan losses
$
20,333
$
15,362
$
54,591
$
45,299
Provision for loan losses
(693)
(800)
(2,559)
(571)
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
$
19,640
$
14,562
$
52,032
$
44,728
Non-interest income
Residential mortgage banking activities
29,013
17,011
64,621
48,290
Net realized gain on financial instruments and real estate owned
7,377
6,946
20,914
27,796
Net unrealized gain (loss) on financial instruments
(7,881)
8,500
(21,799)
15,964
Servicing income, net of amortization and impairment of $1,609 and
7,449
6,922
22,012
19,959
Other income
2,979
1,204
6,671
4,364
Income on unconsolidated joint ventures
1,047
2,178
6,059
9,420
Gain on bargain purchase
—
—
30,728
—
Total non-interest income
$
39,984
$
42,761
$
129,206
$
125,793
Non-interest expense
Employee compensation and benefits
(13,438)
(14,163)
(37,395)
(43,755)
Allocated employee compensation and benefits from related party
(1,500)
(1,200)
(3,603)
(3,600)
Variable expenses on residential mortgage banking activities
(17,318)
(8,337)
(39,995)
(18,120)
Professional fees
(2,030)
(2,294)
(5,445)
(7,343)
Management fees – related party
(2,495)
(2,070)
(6,987)
(6,118)
Incentive fees – related party
—
—
—
(676)
Loan servicing expense
(4,866)
(4,247)
(13,085)
(11,340)
Merger related expenses
(51)
—
(6,121)
—
Other operating expenses
(8,144)
(6,548)
(23,091)
(23,475)
Total non-interest expense
$
(49,842)
$
(38,859)
$
(135,722)
$
(114,427)
Income before provision for income taxes
$
9,782
$
18,464
$
45,516
$
56,094
Benefit (provision) for income taxes
2,645
(895)
8,604
(4,123)
Net income
$
12,427
$
17,569
$
54,120
$
51,971
Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interest
323
638
1,580
1,890
Net income attributable to Ready Capital Corporation
$
12,104
$
16,931
$
52,540
$
50,081
Earnings per common share - basic
$
0.27
$
0.53
$
1.29
$
1.57
Earnings per common share - diluted
$
0.27
$
0.53
$
1.29
$
1.57
Weighted-average shares outstanding
Basic
44,438,652
32,109,642
40,517,231
32,073,665
Diluted
44,467,801
32,130,262
40,546,380
32,090,126
Dividends declared per share of common stock
$
0.40
$
0.40
$
1.20
$
1.17
READY CAPITAL CORPORATION
UNAUDITED SEGMENT REPORTING
FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2019
SBA Originations,
Residential
Loan
SBC
Acquisitions,
Mortgage
Corporate-
(In Thousands)
Acquisitions
Originations
and Servicing
Banking
Other
Consolidated
Interest income
$
18,880
$
32,354
$
7,235
$
1,254
$
—
$
59,723
Interest expense
(11,076)
(23,835)
(2,739)
(1,740)
—
(39,390)
Net interest income before provision for loan losses
$
7,804
$
8,519
$
4,496
$
(486)
$
—
$
20,333
Provision for loan losses
(94)
(33)
(566)
—
—
(693)
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
$
7,710
$
8,486
$
3,930
$
(486)
$
—
$
19,640
Non-interest income
Residential mortgage banking activities
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
29,013
$
—
$
29,013
Net realized gain on financial instruments
(437)
5,065
2,749
—
—
7,377
Net unrealized gain on financial instruments
(206)
(865)
772
(7,582)
—
(7,881)
Other income
925
1,118
812
80
44
2,979
Servicing income
—
488
1,180
5,781
—
7,449
Income from unconsolidated joint ventures
1,047
—
—
—
—
1,047
Gain on bargain purchase
—
—
—
—
—
—
Total non-interest income
$
1,329
$
5,806
$
5,513
$
27,292
$
44
$
39,984
Non-interest expense
Employee compensation and benefits
(26)
(1,420)
(4,070)
(7,091)
(831)
(13,438)
Allocated employee compensation and benefits from
(150)
—
—
—
(1,350)
(1,500)
Variable expenses on residential mortgage banking
—
—
—
(17,318)
—
(17,318)
Professional fees
(195)
(571)
(279)
(344)
(641)
(2,030)
Management fees – related party
—
—
—
—
(2,495)
(2,495)
Incentive fees – related party
—
—
—
—
—
—
Loan servicing expense
(1,461)
(1,495)
(205)
(1,672)
(33)
(4,866)
Merger related expenses
—
—
—
—
(51)
(51)
Other operating expenses
(770)
(3,369)
(1,508)
(1,691)
(806)
(8,144)
Total non-interest expense
$
(2,602)
$
(6,855)
$
(6,062)
$
(28,116)
$
(6,207)
$
(49,842)
Net income (loss) before provision for income taxes
$
6,437
$
7,437
$
3,381
$
(1,310)
$
(6,163)
$
9,782
Total assets
$
1,165,470
$
2,266,076
$
273,217
$
327,162
$
91,094
$
4,123,019
READY CAPITAL CORPORATION
UNAUDITED SEGMENT REPORTING
FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2019
SBA Originations,
Residential
Loan
SBC
Acquisitions,
Mortgage
Corporate-
(In Thousands)
Acquisitions
Originations
and Servicing
Banking
Other
Consolidated
Interest income
$
47,761
$
91,182
$
23,468
$
3,099
$
—
$
165,510
Interest expense
(29,383)
(65,903)
(11,529)
(4,104)
—
(110,919)
Net interest income before provision for loan losses
$
18,378
$
25,279
$
11,939
$
(1,005)
$
—
$
54,591
Provision for loan losses
(771)
(342)
(1,446)
—
—
(2,559)
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
$
17,607
$
24,937
$
10,493
$
(1,005)
$
—
$
52,032
Non-interest income
Residential mortgage banking activities
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
64,621
$
—
$
64,621
Net realized gain on financial instruments
(33)
10,232
10,715
—
—
20,914
Net unrealized gain on financial instruments
(886)
(131)
268
(21,050)
—
(21,799)
Other income
1,950
3,565
865
182
109
6,671
Servicing income
—
1,386
4,013
16,613
—
22,012
Income from unconsolidated joint ventures
6,059
—
—
—
—
6,059
Gain on bargain purchase
—
—
—
—
30,728
30,728
Total non-interest income
$
7,090
$
15,052
$
15,861
$
60,366
$
30,837
$
129,206
Non-interest expense
Employee compensation and benefits
(53)
(5,454)
(12,262)
(17,131)
(2,495)
(37,395)
Allocated employee compensation and benefits from
(360)
—
—
—
(3,243)
(3,603)
Variable expenses on residential mortgage banking
—
—
—
(39,995)
—
(39,995)
Professional fees
(412)
(1,185)
(635)
(809)
(2,404)
(5,445)
Management fees – related party
—
—
—
—
(6,987)
(6,987)
Incentive fees – related party
—
—
—
—
—
—
Loan servicing expense
(3,379)
(4,185)
(322)
(5,089)
(110)
(13,085)
Merger related expenses
—
—
—
—
(6,121)
(6,121)
Other operating expenses
(2,073)
(8,198)
(4,635)
(5,818)
(2,367)
(23,091)
Total non-interest expense
$
(6,277)
$
(19,022)
$
(17,854)
$
(68,842)
$
(23,727)
$
(135,722)
Net income (loss) before provision for income taxes
$
18,420
$
20,967
$
8,500
$
(9,481)
$
7,110
$
45,516
Total assets
$
1,165,470
$
2,266,076
$
273,217
$
327,162
$
91,094
$
4,123,019
