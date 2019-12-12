Ready Capital Corporation Declares $0.40 Per Share Dividend

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ready Capital Corporation (NYSE: RC) announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.40 per share of common stock and Operating Partnership unit for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. This dividend is payable on January 31, 2020 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on December 31, 2019.

About Ready Capital Corporation

Ready Capital Corporation (NYSE: RC) is a multi-strategy real estate finance company that originates, acquires, finances and services small- to medium-sized balance commercial loans. The Company specializes in loans backed by commercial real estate, including agency multifamily, investor and bridge as well as U.S. Small Business Administration loans under its Section 7(a) program. Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company employs over 400 lending professionals nationwide. The Company is externally managed and advised by Waterfall Asset Management, LLC.

Contact

Investor Relations

Ready Capital Corporation

212-257-4666

InvestorRelations@readycapital.com

