Ready Computing Becomes a Benefactor Member of HL7 International

NEW YORK, Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ready Computing, a leader in delivering powerful IT solutions and end-to-end technology services, has become one of the latest Health Level Seven International (HL7) Benefactor Members. Ready maintains relationships with several leading interoperability and standards organizations, and this milestone with HL7 furthers Ready's influence within this field.

HL7 standards aid in the continued exchange and sharing of electronic medical and health information, and as a leader in global interoperability and standards, HL7 and their decisions set the framework for both present and future exchange of health information. By empowering global health data interoperability, HL7 standards allow people and organizations to securely access and use the right health data, where and when they need it.

There are several levels of HL7 membership, and Benefactor membership to HL7 offers the highest level of support to HL7. Benefactor membership includes a number of benefits, most importantly the ability to influence the technical and policy environment of the future. Accordingly, Benefactor membership provides Ready Computing with the ability to vote on national and international HL7 standards. This is a key strategic move for Ready, as HL7 states that the ability to vote on standards "is the best way to influence the use and implementation of standards at the federal level."

Becoming an HL7 Benefactor member is another move towards positioning Ready at the forefront of the next generation of large-scale Healthcare IT solutions. At Ready Computing, we prioritize our ability to 'future proof' solutions for clients and our involvement and commitment to the standards community is key to being able to do that," according to Jeremy Derby, Vice President of Professional Services at Ready Computing. "We're excited to align our organization with HL7 as a Benefactor Member."

Ready Computing is best known for its work in the Healthcare IT industry, and this partnership further compounds Ready Computing's commitment to delivering innovative solutions, services, and operations management to simplify IT operations.

Want to discuss strategic consulting from Health IT experts and experience Ready Computing's powerful IT solutions? Visit Ready Computing at https://readycomputing.com/en/home/it-innovative-technology-solutions to get in touch.

About Ready Computing

Ready Computing specializes in designing, building, implementing, and managing large-scale IT solutions for healthcare and other industries. Ready Computing serves both the public and private sectors in the United States and internationally, and Ready Computing supports organizations of all sizes with its comprehensive software and service offerings. Ready Computing excels in leveraging existing IT investments while providing complementary solutions that position clients for future growth and competitive advantage.

