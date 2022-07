Ready for a Rebound? 2 Top Growth Stocks Down 82% (or More) to Buy Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Macroeconomic headwinds have weighed on the stock market this year. The S&P 500 is down 18% from its high, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite has plunged 27%. Of course, no one likes to lose money, but the market rebounded from every downturn in the past, which makes the current situation a buying opportunity for patient investors.With that in mind, Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) and Fiverr International (NYSE: FVRR) are 82% and 89% off their highs, respectively, but both stocks could soar in the coming years due to changes in the way people work. Here's what you should know.Ark Invest believes that 832 million people will work remotely at least part-time by 2026, up 70% from 489 million in 2021. While Zoom has lost favor with investors after its spectacular fall from grace, the company is nevertheless well positioned to benefit from that trend.Continue reading