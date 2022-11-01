READY, SET, MO! MOVEMBER 2022 IS HERE

The moustache is back to raise awareness and funds for men's health across the US

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mo-ment we've all been waiting for – moustaches are back! You've seen them all over the big screen this year and now is the time to grow a Mo to support Movember, the leading global men's health charity, as they kick off their annual campaign to raise awareness for men's mental health and suicide prevention, prostate cancer, and testicular cancer. The organization welcomes its celebrated symbol, the moustache, to men's faces everywhere to bring awareness to the global men's health crisis and initiate important conversations to remove the stigma around men's health issues.

A boy born in the USA during 2021 will be expected to live 5.9 years less than a girl

In the US 3 out of 4 suicides are men and we lose 100 American men per day to suicide

Over 3M men in the US are living with prostate cancer

Testicular cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer among men between 15-34 years old

Movember is a global health movement of over 6 million men and women focused on positively changing men's behaviors, challenging norms of what it means to be a man and improving the systems and settings that men interact with. Our community has helped fund more than 1,250 men's health projects around the world, investing in research, survivorship and support services for men while transforming the way health services engage and support men.

"What started as a simple conversation sparked by a moustache has transformed into a global health movement that continues to break down the barriers surrounding men's health and create long-term impact," said Mark Hedstrom, Movember's US Country Director. "As the mental health crisis among men is more prevalent than ever, we are proud to see so many come together – as individuals, communities and companies – to normalize the conversation about men's health."

Movember continues to challenge the status quo by inspiring men and women to have open and honest conversations about men's health with the simplest and most classic of icebreakers – the moustache.

This year Movember has teamed up with John Oates, American musician and moustachioed half of the iconic pop-rock duo Hall & Oates, who will bring back his epic Mo with a renewed meaning. With a five-decade-plus career in the spotlight, Oates is opening up about his own personal mental health struggles with the hopes of encouraging other men to start having these conversations. Watch Oates shave down his famous follicles on TikTok and follow along as he grows his Mo all month long.

No Movember would be complete without a boost of support from global brand partners, including Philips Norelco, Pringles®, Duluth Trading Co., Lamborghini, and Mastercard. Movember's corporate partners have joined forces this year to bring men's health education to the forefront in new ways.

Philips Norelco is asking men to put down their razors with one exception – to groom their growing Mos – and to take a more active role in their health education and wellness priorities.

is asking men to put down their razors with one exception – to groom their growing Mos – and to take a more active role in their health education and wellness priorities. Pringles is motivating people to get more comfortable opening up about what's on their mind by having "CANdid conversations" with friends and family, as well as raise awareness for mental health and suicide prevention

is motivating people to get more comfortable opening up about what's on their mind by having "CANdid conversations" with friends and family, as well as raise awareness for mental health and suicide prevention Duluth Trading Co. will donate a portion of proceeds (up to $150,000 ) to Movember for every special "Movember" edition of Buck Naked ™ underwear sold throughout the month of November

will donate a portion of proceeds (up to ) to Movember for every special "Movember" edition of Buck Naked ™ underwear sold throughout the month of November Lamborghini will be raising vital funds throughout November at their epic Bull Run events across their U.S. dealerships

For more information on Movember, including how to get involved, visit us.movember.com .

About Movember

Movember is the leading charity changing the face of men's health on a global scale, focusing on mental health and suicide prevention, prostate cancer and testicular cancer. The charity raises funds to deliver innovative, breakthrough research and support programs that enable men to live happier, healthier and longer lives. Committed to disrupting the status quo, millions have joined the movement, helping fund over 1,250 projects around the world. In addition to tackling key health issues faced by men, Movember is working to encourage men to stay healthy in all areas of their life, with a focus on men staying socially connected and becoming more open to discussing their health and significant moments in their lives. The charity's vision is to have an everlasting impact on the face of men's health. To donate or learn more, please visit us.movember.com .

