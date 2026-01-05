NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
|
05.01.2026 04:31:00
Ready to Buy Nvidia Stock? Check Out This Option.
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) just finished up another great year. The stock rose 39% in 2025 and looking at recent earnings reports, for the first three quarters of its 2026 fiscal year (the nine-month period ending Oct. 26, 2025), the chipmaker's revenue increased 62% year over year. Gross profit increased 48%, and net income increased 52%.Expectations are high for this year, especially after management revealed an order backlog of $500 billion through the end of 2026. However, Nvidia is trading at an expensive 46 times trailing earnings. With that in mind, should you buy Nvidia stock now or wait for a cheaper opportunity?Image source: Nvidia.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
