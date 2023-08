Ready to Buy the Dip? CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Is a Smart Buy

With shares of CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP) down by 40% over the last 12 months, some investors might rightly wonder if this young biotech has lost its way. But the market has been hard on biotechnology stocks in general of late.And now, thanks to a pair of potential new drug launches in the next year and industry-leading technology, CRISPR is likely to see bright days -- and it has a strong balance sheet to get it there. So if you've been eyeing this stock, let's see why now might be a good time to add it to your portfolio.To appreciate why it might be appealing to buy this stock on the dip, it's critical to appreciate why its shares are down in the first place. CRISPR Therapeutics doesn't have any medicines on the market just yet, so its earnings reports aren't what caused its shares to fall so much recently. Nor did any of its ongoing clinical trials report sub-optimal results.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel