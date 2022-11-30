|
30.11.2022 14:00:00
Ready to Buy the Dip? Teladoc Stock Is a Smart Buy
The rise and fall of Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) over the past three years has not been an easy experience for investors. The company benefited early in the pandemic as people increasingly sought medical care through virtual means. However, marketwide trouble and somewhat disappointing financial results from Teladoc have all contributed to its downfall, with its shares plunging 73% in the past year.Despite that, there are good reasons to think this story has a good ending. Let's examine why Teladoc is a buy, especially at current levels.The most disappointing part of Teladoc's recent results has been the bottom line. In the trailing-12-month period, the company reported a massive net loss of $9.86 billion, dwarfing its revenue of $2.32 billion in the same period.Continue reading
