Ready to Get Rich in the Stock Market? 5 Investments You Can't Go Wrong With

The stock market has proven to be a great way for normal folks to build wealth over time. If get-rich-quick schemes work, it's usually for the party on the other side of the bet. But investing in great companies at reasonable prices can be a great way to get rich over time. It can be as simple as investing through index funds for some that don't have the time or inclination to stay involved. But identifying good values and great companies can help boost returns even further. Below are five stock investments that could offer a diversified way to beat the S&P 500 index over the coming years and decades. Some people want others to manage their money, and investing in Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) is almost like having a fund manager. But it comes with added benefits. Berkshire has brilliant leadership with Buffett and vice chairman Charlie Munger, who have been mentoring their eventual successors for years. It also offers a mix of stock ownership and cash generating operating businesses.Continue reading