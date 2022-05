Ready to Sell Amazon? This 1 Number May Change Your Mind

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) shares sank 14% in one trading session after the company's first-quarter earnings disappointed investors. The retail giant reported decreases in operating cash flow, free cash flow, and operating income. Amazon announced a net loss compared with a profit in the year-earlier period. And sales increased only 7%.This is a stark contrast to Amazon's report a year ago, with gains in cash flow, operating income, and profit -- and double-digit revenue growth. So, you might be ready to sell your Amazon shares. Or if you're not a shareholder, you may want to avoid Amazon at all costs. But hold on for a minute. Let's look at the one number that might change your mind.