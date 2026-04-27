RE-MAX a Aktie
WKN DE: A1W4VU / ISIN: US75524W1080
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27.04.2026 16:12:30
Real Brokerage To Acquire RE/MAX, LLC For Around $880 Mln To Create Real REMAX Group
(RTTNews) - The Real Brokerage Inc. (REAX), a technology-powered real estate brokerage, and RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (RMAX), a real estate franchisor on Monday announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement where Real Brokerage will acquire RE/MAX, LLC or REMAX, a unit of RE/MAX Holdings, to form a new real estate platform named Real REMAX Group for about $880 million.
The deal is expected to be accretive to Real Brokerage's earnings and Adjusted EBITDA margin within the first full fiscal year after closing.
The deal combines Real Brokerage's AI-powered brokerage platform and agent network with REMAX's franchise system, which covers over 120 countries and more than 145,000 agents.
The new entity will have nearly 8,500 franchisees and over 180,000+ agents, including more than 100,000 in the U.S. and Canada.
In 2025, Real Brokerage and REMAX handled about 1 million transaction sides in North America and 1.8 million globally.
The combined group, on a pro forma basis, would have posted about $2.3 billion in annual revenue and $157 million in Adjusted EBITDA before synergies in 2025, the company said in a statement.
Upon transaction close, Tamir Poleg, Real Brokerage's CEO, will be chairman and CEO of Real REMAX Group, with Real Brokerage COO Jenna Rozenblat acting as Chief Integration Officer in connection with the deal.
On the Nasdaq, shares of Real Brokerage currently losing 25.19 percent trading at $2.0050
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