Real Estate Agents Turn to Virtual Staging Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 22, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In the wake of the COVID-19 (coronavirus) outbreak, and shelter-in-place orders being issued in cities around the country, virtual staging is quickly becoming the only option available for staging homes.

To accommodate an increase in demand, Ilaria Barion Design (IBD), America's leader in luxury virtual staging, announced today three new services to help agents sell properties:



Extended business hours

Free visual marketing videos

Deferred payments for qualifying projects

"We are in unprecedented times and things are changing around us at an incredible speed," said Ilaria Barion, a pioneer of virtual staging and the owner of IBD.

In New York City, buildings are restricting access to vendors, movers and stagers. Open houses are now officially banned in the city. In California, one of the largest home staging markets, there is a stay-at-home ordinance in place. All major real estate markets are following suit.

"Many people can't wait until the curfew is lifted to sell," said Barion. "Stunning online visual marketing is the only way they will actually show and sell their home until we reach that stage."

Since its founding in 2005, IBD has been virtually staging some of the most expensive properties around the country. IBD's office staff is now working remotely from home to help minimize contact and spreading of the virus. They are committed to maintaining the high quality of service IBD is known for since, after all, they are an internet-based company.

"Most homes were already "virtually" (not physically) staged even before this health crisis," said Barion. "The new ordinances only accelerate the trend and we are ready for it."

About Ilaria Barion Design

Ilaria Barion Design (IBD) is America's leader in luxury virtual staging. The firm, founded by New York City celebrity stager Ilaria Barion, combines home staging expertise and high-end design with state-of-the-art virtual rendering. Learn more about IBD services at https://bariondesign.com.

