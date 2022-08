Real Estate Bear Market: 3 Things I'm Changing in My Portfolio

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Most people can make money in a bull market -- it's what you do in down markets that can make or break your long-term returns. Will you panic and sell everything? Or will you do the opposite: hold on for dear life and possibly miss the fact that one of your properties or stocks has truly taken a turn for the worse and will never recover?I tend to lean toward active holding. That means not selling because of price drops but paying close attention to what's going on with all of your investments. I have a mixed portfolio of stocks and real estate , and I'm also proactively increasing my reserves, analyzing when I would sell my investments, and averaging into growth stocks. Here's a look at each of these actions.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading