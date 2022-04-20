|
20.04.2022 14:03:00
Real Estate Bear Market: What to Expect from Home Prices
You may have heard the term bear market in the context of buying stocks. During a bear market, stock values fall 20% from a recent high. Some bear markets are short-lived (like the bear market that hit in early 2020 on the heels of the COVID-19 outbreak), while some can last longer.Similarly, when the housing market crashes, property values can fall 20% as well -- or drop substantially. So it's important to gear up for that possibility, whether you're a regular homeowner or a real estate investor.To be clear, right now, we're not in a bear market -- not in the context of stocks, and certainly not in the context of real estate. In fact, home prices remain quite elevated, as they've been for well over a year.Continue reading
