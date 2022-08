Real Estate Bear Market: What to Expect From Home Prices

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Bear markets, where values drop by 20% or more, aren't nearly as common in real estate as they are in the stock market. But after two years of record home price growth, the concern is mounting over where home prices are heading. The Canadian real estate market has already entered into a correction, with prices down 5% from one year ago and sales returning to pre-pandemic levels. Some estimations say the Canadian real estate market could head into bear territory by year's end, falling as much as 25%. Could the U.S. market be next? Here's a closer look at a real estate bear market and whether or not home prices are headed for the hills or continuing to climb.Continue reading