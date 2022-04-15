15.04.2022 16:00:00

Real Estate Billionaires Are Doing These 4 Things and You Should Too

Real estate billionaires don't get the airtime that they used to. High-flying tech billionaires and electric car/spaceship/solar panel/underground tunnel thing billionaires get most of the attention from the financial media. But real estate billionaires are still around, churning out wealth.Let's take a look at what some of the most heralded real estate investors are up to today, and how two REITs, Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR) and Prologis (NYSE: PLD), as well as Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) are involved. And find out how you can use these strategies in your own real estate and stock portfolios. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
