Real Estate Billionaires Started Off Doing This, and You Can Too

There's a common misconception that most billionaires inherited their wealth. However, a 2019 study found that just 13.3% of billionaires inherited their total wealth, while a surprising 55.8% of the 2,604 worldwide billionaires were self-made. Many of those billionaires started out without the capital to self-fund real estate purchases or the credit history to easily finance them.The very first practices of many real estate billionaires are doable for most individual investors. If you run a business, own your residence, or even have a tenant already, you're already further along in real estate investing than many Americans. Let's go over three ways that real estate billionaires got started in real estate and highlight how you can too.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading