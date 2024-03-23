|
23.03.2024 11:07:00
Real Estate Commissions Are About to Plunge -- Should Zillow Investors Be Worried?
The National Association of Realtors (NAR) recently agreed to a $419 million settlement and to drop the requirement for home sellers to pay the buyer's agent commissions, the biggest shake-up to residential real estate in decades. In this video, we'll discuss the numerous ways Zillow (NASDAQ: ZG)(NASDAQ: Z) could be affected, both now and in the future.*Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of March 21, 2024. The video was published on March 22, 2024.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
