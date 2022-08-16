|
Real Estate Investing: 2 Proven Ways to Double Your Money
It's easier than you might think to double your money through investing. According to the rule of 72, you can double your money in 10 years by earning around 7.2% per year. Real estate investing makes it even easier because you don't have to rely on capital appreciation alone.Let's talk about how you can double your money with rental property investing and real estate investment trusts (REITs), as well as whether house flipping would work for you.With stocks, the majority of returns come from capital appreciation. You can juice returns a little with dividend stocks (see the next section), but for the most part, you're dependent on capital appreciation. If you use leverage to buy real estate, you earn in four ways: capital appreciation, rent, tax shields, and debt paydown.Continue reading
