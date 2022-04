Real Estate Investing: Is House Flipping a Huge Waste of Time?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

If you're interested in getting into real estate investing, you might be considering house flipping.You're probably familiar with this widely publicized strategy for making money in real estate. It involves purchasing a home and quickly selling it for more than you paid for it -- often after making some minor upgrades. While flipping homes might seem like a quick way to make a buck, it could actually end up being a big waste of time -- or worse, a source of lost funds. Here's why. Continue reading