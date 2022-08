Real Estate Investing: Is House Flipping a Huge Waste of Time?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Some people start out investing by loading up on stocks and bonds and sticking with them for years. But if you're ready to branch out, you may want to add real estate to your portfolio.There are different ways you can invest in physical real estate. One option is to own an income property, whether it's a short-term rental or a long-term rental. Another option is to buy up homes in disarray, renovate them, and sell them at a profit.Many real estate investors do quite well flipping houses for a living. But house flipping also entails its share of risk. And if you're thinking of getting into that game, it's important to know what you're signing up for. Otherwise, you might find that house flipping is not only a waste of your time, but also your money.