25.03.2022 14:30:00
Real Estate Investing: Is The Office Sector Getting Back to Normal?
The past couple of years has been challenging for the office sector. The pandemic forced companies to work remotely. Because of that, they didn't need as much office space, which weighed on building occupancy levels and lease rates.There has been some concern whether office demand would bounce back given the desire by many employees to continue working remotely. However, a couple of charts from leading office-focused real estate investment trust (REIT) Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) suggests the sector is getting back to normal.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
