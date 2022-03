Real Estate Investing: Why You Should Live in Your Rental Property Before Renting It

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Rental real estate has high barriers to entry. Most people know someone who owns a few rentals and may even have a rich aunt or uncle who has a little real estate empire going. But it's hard to envision yourself getting into that world.My wife and I are doing it by living in each rental for a few years before we lease it out. This helps us with easier financing, gives us time to learn all the little things we need to know about the properties, and helps ensure we aren't getting too big for our britches with purchases that we can't afford.Let's go over each of these three factors.Continue reading