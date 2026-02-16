Real Estate Aktie
WKN DE: A0ES5S / ISIN: AU000000RNC6
|
16.02.2026 18:05:00
Real Estate Rebound? The 3X Play for Investors Betting on a Commercial Property Pivot
The commercial real estate sector has delivered lackluster returns for the past few years. That's due to the impact higher interest rates have on commercial real estate. They increase interest expenses, cutting into a property's cash flow. Higher rates also make lower-risk fixed-income investments more attractive. These factors weigh on the value of commercial real estate. However, the Federal Reserve has started cutting interest rates, and more reductions could be forthcoming. That could drive a rebound in commercial real estate investments. Here's one way to supercharge your ability to cash in on the potential real estate rebound.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
