Real estate startup SimpleShowing raises $1M

ATLANTA, Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SimpleShowing, an Atlanta based real estate technology startup announced that it has raised $1M to further develop its home buying and selling platform. As the millennial home buying population continues to grow, an increasingly large percentage of home buyers are opting for alternatives to a traditional home buying experience. SimpleShowing's tech-enabled, streamlined home touring and buying process helps consumers save time and money when purchasing a home. When using the SimpleShowing website and mobile app, homebuyers have received an average historical commission refund of $5,600.

"The majority of home shoppers now find the home that they ultimately buy on their own, without an agent," said Fred McGill, Co-Founder and CEO of SimpleShowing. "In other words, the home buyer is the one that is doing most of the work in the home shopping process. Yet, consumers by and large still hire an agent after shopping for months on their own. We believe this because no reasonable alternatives have existed in the past. Our software is giving the consumer more freedom and control of the touring and offer process -- making it more intuitive, efficient and affordable."

By utilizing the SimpleShowing homebuying platform, customers can shop for properties online, schedule home tours on demand, and even access select properties independently, without a real estate agent. SimpleShowing also works with consumers that are selling their home. The company, which is licensed as a full service brokerage, charges home sellers a 1% listing fee that is collected at closing, upon completion of a successful sale.

The company has successfully represented the purchase or sale of properties valued at less than $200,000 to over $1M and expects to have transacted between 500 - 1,000 home sales by the end of next year. SimpleShowing began offering services in Atlanta in May 2017, expanded to Orlando and Tampa, FL in 2018 and recently entered the Miami market. The company intends to expand to additional states in 2020 via a combination of direct and affiliate agents.

About SimpleShowing

SimpleShowing is the new way to tour and buy a home. Users can book home showings on-demand, with or without an agent and save an average of $5,600 with SimpleShowing's 50% commission refund. Since launching in 2017, the Atlanta-based company has raised $1.5M in total funding and with notable investors including Bill Smith, Founder & former CEO of Shipt.com. SimpleShowing is headquartered in Atlanta with 7 full-time employees and dozens of local, top-rated real estate agents.

About Fundraising

This capital raise was conducted via Republic, an SEC licensed, FINRA-member investment portal, where startups raise funds from retail investors, customers, and fans of the brand. More details about the fundraising campaign can be found at republic.co/simpleshowing.

