Real Estate Stocks Got Slammed Last Month -- Is There Hope for a Turnaround?

Last month was a brutal one for investors. The stock market took a tumble as inflation fears caused investors to grow concerned that interest rates could rise sharply in 2022. While tech stocks felt the brunt of the impact -- the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index plunged 10% in January -- real estate stocks also tumbled, with the Real Estate Select Sector Index falling 8% last month. The sell-off was widespread across the real estate sector. Homebuilding stocks plummeted 15%, while real estate investment trusts (REITs) were down by about 7%. Here's a look at whether there's more downside ahead or if real estate stocks can stage a comeback in 2022.