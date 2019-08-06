Real-Estate Tech Company Faira Positions Itself to be One-Stop-Shop for Homebuyers

SEATTLE, Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Great news for homebuyers: As the real estate market becomes increasingly competitive, one company takes the frustration out of buying a home by guaranteeing that homebuyers will win a home offer. Enter Faira, a real estate tech company that thinks it has a better way to buy a home. Here's how it works:

Faira will help you find the home you want, provide an independent pre-offer home inspection, and calculate the predicted sale price of the home. Then, using their own cash, Faira buys the home, beating other competitors, and sells it back to you at the same price. Faira is so certain of its predictions that that they'll guarantee you'll win the home for their predicted price—or less—or they'll credit you $1,000 towards your next offer.

In addition to its winning offer guarantee, Faira aims to become a one-stop shop for homebuyers by offering a full stack of services up to and including an on-demand mortgage—all in the name of simplicity. If that weren't enough, Faira also offers up to 2% cash back (varies by region).

"With the shape of the real estate market today, buying a home is too stressful and uncertain," says CEO & Founder Dr. Kamal Jain, "and Faira is the only company that creates simplicity for both buyers and sellers. In this day and age, buying a home should be as easy as clicking 'Buy it Now.' With Faira, it's possible."

Faira is available to help homebuyers win their dream home anywhere in Washington, California, or Arizona.

We can provide sound/interviews with:

Dr. Kamal Jain , CEO of Faira, to talk about the growing "disrupter trend" of tech in real estate in a growing market like Phoenix . What's ahead for buyers and sellers looking for deals in 2019?

About Faira:

Faira is a real estate technology platform that is revolutionizing the way people buy and sell homes – saving money, time and stress for both buyers and sellers. For more information, visit www.faira.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/real-estate-tech-company-faira-positions-itself-to-be-one-stop-shop-for-homebuyers-300896654.html

SOURCE Faira