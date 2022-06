Real Estate Trends for Investors to Watch

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

In this podcast, Motley Fool analyst Deidre Woollard interviews Nick Bailey, president and CEO of RE/MAX (NYSE: RMAX), one of the largest residential real estate brokerages in the world. They discuss the long-term forces driving single-family homebuying and what may cool the surge in multifamily properties.Motley Fool contributor Marc Rapport speaks with Joel Marcus, CEO and founder of Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE: ARE). They break down why life sciences buildings have proven to be a bright spot in commercial real estate and how Marcus' company built long-term relationships with Eli Lilly and Merck.To catch full episodes of all The Motley Fool's free podcasts, check out our podcast center. To get started investing, check out our quick-start guide to investing in stocks. A full transcript follows the video.