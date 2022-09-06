Real estate's top digital signature solution, Authentisign, coming to Lone Wolf Transactions (zipForm Edition)

The all-new Authentisign brings new features, improved capabilities for better signing experiences to the popular transaction management solution

DALLAS and CAMBRIDGE, ON, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lone Wolf Technologies ("Lone Wolf"), the leader in North American residential real estate software, announced today the rollout of the company's highly popular digital signature solution, the all-new Authentisign, to Lone Wolf Transactions (zipForm Edition) customers. This rollout will take place nationwide in a phased market approach starting today.

As real estate's most trusted digital signature solution, Authentisign has for over 20 years provided the industry with a way to sign transactions documents quickly, easily, and most importantly, securely. The all-new Authentisign will replace the existing digital signature solution built into Transactions (zipForm Edition) and represents a significant improvement in how real estate professionals manage and complete signings.

In the new Authentisign, users will experience:

Improved signing creation workflows that remove the need for a signing wizard

An improved signer experience that times signature prompts to match user interaction

Performance improvements that mean users can complete signings up to 60% faster

With these improvements, users will be able to complete signings in just three easy steps—so they can process and close deals faster than ever while providing a simpler experience for homebuyers and sellers.

Since its original release in 2021, the all-new Authentisign has received over 1.8 million ratings from agents, buyers, and sellers alike with a 4.5 out of 5 average. Of the 42 million signings completed in Lone Wolf solutions in the last year, 17 million have been completed using the all-new Authentisign.

"The new Authentisign was not only easier and faster than the previous version; it was also easier and faster than any other signature solution I've used," said Janice Poetsch, Chief Administrative Officer at Fair Realty. "The new transaction workspace is a massive time-saver for real estate agents, and the signing experience for clients is incredibly intuitive."

"This release, which comes on the heels of Lone Wolf's new forms editor, features the same groundbreaking technology designed to simplify real estate for everyone involved," said Dan Fortin, Senior Product Manager at Lone Wolf. "Together, these two solutions will go a long way toward modernizing the forms and signing process—as well as the entire buyer and seller journey."

"Real estate has migrated from fragmented point solutions to digitally connected experiences, and transactions are the heart of it all," said Sean Wheeler, CTO at Lone Wolf. "By connecting improved signatures to transactions through the all-new Authentisign, we're creating a central hub where real estate professionals can access—and provide to their own clients—the only truly connected start-to-finish experience in the industry."

Media Contact:

Erin Penney | Industry Relations

E: epenney@lwolf.com

About Lone Wolf Technologies

Lone Wolf Technologies is the North American leader in residential real estate software, serving over 1.5 million real estate professionals across Canada and the U.S. With cloud solutions for agents, brokers, franchises, MLSs and associations alike, the company provides the entire real estate industry with the tools they need to amaze clients, build their business, and improve profits—from transactions to back office, insights, and more, all in one place. Lone Wolf's head offices are located in Cambridge, ON, and Dallas, TX.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/real-estates-top-digital-signature-solution-authentisign-coming-to-lone-wolf-transactions-zipform-edition-301616668.html

SOURCE Lone Wolf Technologies