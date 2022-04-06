Real Good Foods Announces Opening of New Manufacturing Facility in Bolingbrook, Illinois

New Facility Expected to More Than Double Production Capacity and Accelerate Margin Improvement

CHERRY HILL, N.J., April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: RGF) ("Real Good Foods" or the "Company"), an innovative, high-growth, branded, health- and wellness-focused frozen food company, today announced the opening of its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Bolingbrook, Illinois. This USDA, gluten free certified plant is Real Good Foods' second production facility and is a critical part of the Company's growth plans. This facility is expected to more than double the Company's manufacturing capacity to keep up with the rapidly growing demand for its products, while also reducing the Company's cost structure to accelerate its margin improvement agenda.

The Bolingbrook facility has high-throughput, flexible production lines that will support the production of Real Good Foods' current products, as well as planned innovation platforms including grain-free breaded poultry and zero-sugar Asian entrees. Production capacity will be phased throughout 2022 and is expected to add an additional $200 million in capacity by the end of the year. At full capacity, Bolingbrook is expected to support approximately $250 to $300 million in net sales.

Located only 30 miles outside of Chicago, Bolingbrook is an ideal location for the Company's second manufacturing facility because of the proximity to raw materials and distribution hubs. The highly automated facility is expected to reduce the Company's overall cost structure, increase margins, and accelerate profitability.

"As we continue to work to increase capacity to meet demand for our products, Bolingbrook represents the next step in our growth journey," said Gerard Law, Chief Executive Officer of Real Good Foods. "Opening the Bolingbrook facility within six months of signing the lease demonstrates the speed, agility, and experience of our organization. I am proud of our dedicated team and supplier partners that have worked long hours to open this plant on time and on budget."

Bryan Freeman, Executive Chairman of Real Good Foods, added, "Our mission is to make our craveable, nutritious comfort foods accessible to everyone across the United States and, eventually, throughout the world. Opening Bolingbrook is a significant milestone for the Company as we build capacity and expand our reach."

About The Real Good Food Company

Founded in 2016, Real Good Foods believes there is a better way to enjoy our favorite foods. Its brand commitment, "Real Food You Feel Good About Eating," represents the Company's strong belief that, by eating its food, consumers can enjoy more of their favorite foods and, by doing so, live better lives as part of a healthier lifestyle. Its mission is to make nutritious comfort foods that are low in carbohydrates, high in protein, and made from gluten and grain free real ingredients more accessible to everyone, improve human health, and, in turn, improve the lives of millions of people. Real Good Foods offers delicious options across breakfast, lunch, dinner, and snacking occasions available in over 16,000 stores nationwide, including Walmart, Costco, Kroger, and Target, and directly from its website at www.realgoodfoods.com . Learn more about Real Good Foods by visiting its website or on Instagram at @realgoodfoods, where it has one of the largest social media followings of any brand within the frozen food industry today with nearly 420,000 followers.

