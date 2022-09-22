|
22.09.2022 01:01:41
Real living wage to rise by record 10.1% to £10.90 an hour
Almost 400,000 workers in line to benefit after charity that sets rate recommends big increasesAlmost 400,000 workers in the UK whose employers are signed up to paying the real living wage are in line for a record pay rise, as the charity that sets the rate approved an increase to £10.90 an hour for outside London.The Living Wage Foundation said it was launching the annual increase two months earlier than planned and had recommended its biggest single rise yet in recognition of the intense pressure on households from rocketing energy prices and the highest inflation rate in 40 years. Continue reading...
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"
