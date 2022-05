Real Madrid Scores €360 Million Live Events Deal

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.Owning a professional sports team is supposed to be the ultimate status symbol. Ultimately, though, it's very, very expensive.To keep up with the rising costs, Real Madrid struck a €360 million deal, announced Thursday, with investment group Sixth Street and US-based sports-entertainment group Legends to diversify its income by hosting concerts and other events in addition to soccer matches at its Santiago Bernabéu stadium. Sounds like a hat trick to us.Continue reading