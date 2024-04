Real terms average pay lower in most UK local authorities than in 2008, TUC finds

Union body says austerity is to blame for longest squeeze on wages since Napoleonic era with most ‘wage black spots’ in LondonPay packets are smaller than they were in 2008 in most local authority areas in the UK, according to analysis by the Trades Union Congress, which described the findings as a “damning indictment” of the Conservatives’ economic record.The TUC, which includes 48 unions with more than five million members, said stagnating wages meant British workers were in the midst of the longest squeeze on wages since the Napoleonic era. Continue reading... Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian Zum vollständigen Artikel