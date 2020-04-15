Real Time Announces Strategic Partnership with AMS Onsite to Advance Infection Prevention

BALTIMORE, April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Real Time Medical Systems (Real Time), the leading Interventional Analytics solution in healthcare, today announces a strategic partnership with AMS Onsite, a fast-growing infection control management practice. AMS Onsite will embed Real Time's Infection Risk Identification tools into the nursing facilities its serves in order to stay ahead of potential infectious disease outbreaks.

Real Time's industry-leading Interventional Analytics solution extracts live clinical data from the LTPAC EHR and identifies subtle changes in resident condition, pushing live alerts, to clinical teams in an effort to anticipate adverse situations before they occur. Following the emergence of COVID-19, Real Time launched its Infection Risk Identification tools to its 1000+ customers, for remote monitoring. The service identifies early warning signs of infectious diseases through a complex algorithm that includes increased temperature, high respiratory rate, cough and shortness of breath, to detect potential outbreaks in nursing facility communities.

AMS Onsite offers an all-inclusive infection control management program specifically developed for the LTPAC population. Providing certified Infection Preventionists, its team of clinical professionals deliver infection control leadership, support, training, and testing, including COVID-19, to meet infection control regulations and to keep residents safe.

"We are excited to be partnering with AMS Onsite," states Joan Neuscheler, Real Time Chief Executive Officer. "Utilizing Real Time's Infection Risk Identification tools, AMS Onsite's Infection Preventionists can immediately identify possible cases of infectious disease and work with the nursing facilities to prevent further outbreaks."

Patrick Britton-Harr, AMS Onsite Founder and Chief Executive Officer states, "We are very proud to be partnering with Real Time. With the emergence of COVID-19, our Infection Preventionists have also been under stressful moments to help our nursing facilities stay ahead of possible outbreaks. Now, with these live alerts, we can respond hours, if not days faster." Britton-Harr suggests many times the next step from "hotspot" identification is testing, especially for respiratory illnesses. AMS Onsite also provides rapid response testing which recently now includes COVID-19.

AMS Onsite intends to immediately deploy Real Time's platform into 50 LTPAC facilities, with an additional 200 facilities to follow in the next 30-60 days.

About Real Time Medical

Real Time Medical Systems is a Baltimore-based Interventional Analytics solution helping healthcare organizations improve clinical performance, financial outcomes, readmission reduction, and care coordination efforts.

Unlocking the power of the LTPAC EHR, Real Time's industry-leading Interventional Analytics solution uses live clinical data to identify subtle changes in condition, pushing live alerts, including suggested interventions, to clinical teams. Trusted by care teams nationwide, Real Time's patent-pending CARD Readmission Risk Scoring tool enables LTPAC facilities to provide clinical line of sight into their EHR data with partnering health systems, hospitals, ACOs, and health plans to efficiently monitor, collaborate, and intervene in care.

Connecting care through Interventional Analytics, Real Time enables healthcare organizations to improve efficiency and efficacy in today's evolving healthcare environment.

About AMS Onsite

Established in 2018, the AMS Onsite practice emerged to serve nursing homes and their development and management of their antimicrobial stewardship and infection control and prevention programs. The practice offers infection preventionists that advise nursing homes on best practices specific for their population and needs. AMS Onsite offers several programs, including their Sterisis program which offers a complete ICP/AMS program specifically designed for long term care. Integral to AMS Onsite's program is PCR-based testing which is administered via a nasal swab. Results are submitted within 24 hours. The Sterisis program currently tests for 37 respiratory pathogens, now including COVID-19. For more information on AMS Onsite visit www.amsonsite.com or contact Heather Hutson, Chief Infection Control Officer at heather@amsonsite.com

Press Contact

Keri DeSalvo, Marketing Director

Real Time Medical Systems

kdesalvo@realtimemed.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/real-time-announces-strategic-partnership-with-ams-onsite-to-advance-infection-prevention-301041337.html

SOURCE Real Time Medical Systems