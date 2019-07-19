REAL Trends + Tom Ferry Announce 2019 America's Best Real Estate Agents List Seventh Annual Real Estate Ranking

TAMPA, Fla., July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hughes Shelton Team – Mike Hughes & Jeff Shelton of Coldwell Banker were named one of America's most productive sales associates as a part of REAL Trends + Tom Ferry America's Best Real Estate Professionals, a ranking report produced by REAL Trends and Tom Ferry International. Hughes Shelton is now a member of the "America's Best Real Estate Agents," and ranked number #3 in Tampa and #43 for the state of Florida.



REAL Trends America's Best Real Estate Professionals ranks over 14,500 residential real estate professionals solely based on their excellence in real estate sales during calendar year 2018. All production numbers are independently verified by a third party in order to ensure accuracy and report integrity. This group of highly successful real estate sales agents represents the top 1.5 percent of all real estate practitioners in the United States.



"Congratulations to Mike Hughes and Jeff Shelton who made the America's Best list," says Tom Ferry, owner and founder of Tom Ferry International. "I have the pleasure of working with successful real estate professionals day in and day out, and I know all the hard work, late nights and huge amount of effort that goes into achieving such incredible results," says Ferry. "There are multiple ways to become successful in real estate. Yet, despite the differences, the real estate professionals on this list have one thing in common—they are simply the best. Congratulations to each and every recipient of this prestigious recognition."



The real estate professionals are ranked in four categories:



Individual agent—Sales volume

Individual agent—Transaction sides (in each real estate transaction there are two sides that can be represented by a real estate agent: the buy side and the selling side)

Agent team—Sales volume

Agent team—Transaction sides

To qualify for inclusion, an individual agent must have closed at least 50 transaction sides or $20 million in sales volume in 2018. For real estate agent teams, the minimum is 75 transaction sides or $30 million in closed sales volume.



"Those individual agents and teams who make up the 2019 America's Best Real Estate Professionals represent less than 1.5 percent of all Realtors® in the country yet account for over 12 percent of the closed transactions and more than 22 percent of all the sales volume closed last year," says Steve Murray, president of REAL Trends. "To say that Mike Hughes and Jeff Shelton are an exceptional sales professional team is an understatement. To attain this level of sales is truly outstanding."



"I'm obviously pleased and honored to be ranked on this ranking of the country's top residential real estate agents," says Jeff Shelton. "It represents the time and effort that we put into each client that we serve and how much work it takes to build a successful real estate career. The level of sales it takes to qualify makes it a truly special recognition."



Information on those receiving this recognition can be found online at https://www.realtrends.com/rankings/americas-best.

Methodology



REAL Trends + Tom Ferry America's Best Real Estate Professionals honors America's finest real estate agents and their companies and is compiled and analyzed by REAL Trends.



The rankings are compiled based on surveys from virtually every national branded network, many state and local associations of Realtors®, multiple listing services, all applicants from past years' rankings, and the 900 largest brokerage firms in the United States. Verification from an independent source is required for all submissions. In addition, REAL Trends senior staff reviews every submission for completeness and accuracy.



About The REAL Trends + Tom Ferry The Thousand



The REAL Trends + Tom Ferry America's Best Real Estate Professionals ranking report is sponsored jointly by REAL Trends and Tom Ferry International. REAL Trends America's Best honors America's elite real estate agents and their companies and is compiled and analyzed by REAL Trends.



REAL Trends is a leading source of analysis and information for the residential real estate brokerage industry. Tom Ferry International is a nationwide real estate business and life coaching and training company.



