REalloys Updates On Appointment Of Mohammad Imran As COO; Shares Down

(RTTNews) - Tuesday, REalloys Inc. (ALOY), a rare-earth materials company, released updates regarding the appointment of Mohammad Imran as Chief Operating Officer on September 1.

Most recently, he served as Chief Technology Officer and Vice President. Since 2020, he has led SRC's Rare Earth Element Division and played a key role in developing the company's Rare Earth Processing Facility in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan.

His appointment builds on an existing commercial relationship between SRC and REalloys. The partnership combines SRC's processing technology and technical expertise with REalloys' manufacturing and market development capabilities. It supports the commercialization of SRC's technologies and products while helping REalloys access rare-earth materials in North America.

On the Nasdaq, the shares were trading 3.20 percent down at $8.16.