|
29.09.2026 16:51:42
REalloys Updates On Appointment Of Mohammad Imran As COO; Shares Down
(RTTNews) - Tuesday, REalloys Inc. (ALOY), a rare-earth materials company, released updates regarding the appointment of Mohammad Imran as Chief Operating Officer on September 1.
Most recently, he served as Chief Technology Officer and Vice President. Since 2020, he has led SRC's Rare Earth Element Division and played a key role in developing the company's Rare Earth Processing Facility in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan.
His appointment builds on an existing commercial relationship between SRC and REalloys. The partnership combines SRC's processing technology and technical expertise with REalloys' manufacturing and market development capabilities. It supports the commercialization of SRC's technologies and products while helping REalloys access rare-earth materials in North America.
On the Nasdaq, the shares were trading 3.20 percent down at $8.16.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX schließlich tief im Minus -- DAX letztlich wenig verändert -- US-Börsen schließen tiefer -- Börsen in Asien schließen mehrheitlich tiefer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich tiefer. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt war ein knappes Plus zu sehen. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich am Dienstag schwächer. Anleger in Asien waren mehrheitlich in Verkauflaune.