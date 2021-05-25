REALM Purchases 100-Acre Ranch and Premier Event Venue in Nashville, MSA

SOLANA BEACH, Calif., May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- REALM has purchased a 100-acre ranch and premier event venue, located approximately one hour south of Nashville and twenty minutes from the burgeoning city of Columbia, TN. This acquisition represents REALM's 12th transaction in the last year.

In conjunction with the purchase, REALM has leased the property to Anchor Ranch, which is managed by Anchor Events, an industry-leading special event and production company with an emphasis on highly conceptual and visually stunning experiences. Anchor Ranch intends to renovate and operate the property as a world class event venue. Additionally, Anchor Events will be headquartered on-site and will lend its unique design and fabrication capabilities to Anchor Ranch and its events.

Travis King, Founder and CEO of REALM stated, "We are excited to be associated with such a great project and beautiful property. We look forward to Anchor transforming Anchor Ranch into an elite event venue that will continue to add vibrancy and special experiences to the Nashville community."

REALM is a preeminent real estate investment firm, providing direct real estate investments to family offices, RIAs, and high net worth individuals. REALM aims to unlock embedded value and generate durable cash flow from commercial real estate spanning all property types. With offices in San Diego and Nashville, REALM is led by a team of seasoned commercial real estate experts with more than $3.2 billion of transactional experience spanning 25 years.

