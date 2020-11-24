+++ Liebe Nutzer, unterstützen Sie uns bei der weiteren Verbesserung von finanzen.at - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
24.11.2020 00:44:00

REALM Purchases 57,967-SF Mixed-Use Property in Vista, CA

SOLANA BEACH, Calif., Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- REALM has purchased a 57,967 square-foot office, medical and restaurant property, known as Melrose Plaza, located in Vista, CA. This property is immediately adjacent to the 78 freeway on a large 5-acre site and is 97% occupied by community-focused tenants including Tri-City Medical, Exodus Healthcare, and Denny's. The Seller was represented by Jeff Abramson at Lee & Associates. The Melrose Plaza acquisition represents REALM's sixth transaction of 2020.

According to Travis King, REALM's founder and CEO: "The Melrose Plaza acquisition provides an outstanding opportunity to acquire a well-located property with significant embedded value that has not traded in over 40 years."

REALM is a preeminent private wealth real estate platform, providing direct real estate investments to family offices, RIAs and private banks. REALM aims to unlock embedded value and generate durable cash flow from commercial real estate spanning all property types. Headquartered in Solana Beach, California, REALM is led by a team of seasoned commercial real estate experts with more than $3.2 billion of transactional experience spanning 25 years.

www.REALMLP.com

For more information, please email Travis King, Chief Executive Officer, at tking@realmlp.com.

Related Images

image1.png

aerial-melrose-plaza.jpg
Aerial - Melrose Plaza

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/realm-purchases-57-967-sf-mixed-use-property-in-vista-ca-301179286.html

SOURCE REALM

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow schlussendlich fester -- ATX beendet Sitzung stark -- DAX letztlich in Rot -- Asiens Börsen schließen in Grün
Die Hoffnung auf einen bald verfügbaren Coronavirus-Impfstoff sorgte zu Wochenbeginn an der Wall Street für eine freundliche Tendenz. Der heimische Markt wies zu Beginn der neuen Handelswoche Zuschläge aus. Der deutsche Leitindex gab dagegen schlussendlich nach. In Asien zeigten sich am Montag leichte Gewinne.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen