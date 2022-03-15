REALOGY CELEBRATES 11th YEAR AS ONE OF THE WORLD'S MOST ETHICAL COMPANIES®

Residential real estate leader once again honored by Ethisphere® for demonstrating exceptional leadership and a commitment to business integrity through best-in-class ethics, compliance, and governance practices

MADISON, N.J., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Realogy (NYSE: RLGY), the leading and most integrated provider of U.S. residential real estate services, is recognized for the eleventh year in a row as one of the 2022 World's Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices. This year, a total of 136 companies were featured on the list.

"Integrity is a driving principle of our business, made even more important because of the work we do every day to support one of life's most meaningful and significant transactions: buying and selling a home," said Ryan Schneider, Realogy chief executive officer and president. "I am proud of Realogy's longstanding commitment to doing the right thing. As we celebrate this recognition, we continue to strengthen that focus in support of our affiliated agents, franchise owners, consumers, and each other as we move Realogy, and the real estate industry, to what's next."

Shacara Delgado, Realogy's chief ethics and compliance officer, added: "Receiving the World's Most Ethical Companies designation for the 11th year is a tremendous honor that belongs to our employees. For more than a decade, they have demonstrated incredible dedication and commitment to business integrity and best-in-class ethics, compliance, and governance - all of which is upheld through our core values, Code of Ethics, and our pledge to diversity, equity, and inclusion, as well as the engagement of our Board of Directors."

In addition to its robust Ethics and Compliance program, Realogy's focus on ethics and integrity is demonstrated through its many corporate social responsibility initiatives and accolades, including:

A refreshed Code of Ethics in 2021 and the companion Key Employment Policies, incorporating evolving business requirements and reflecting best practice standards

Certification as a Great Place to Work ® for the last four consecutive years

for the last four consecutive years Recognition by Forbes as one of the World's Best Employers, World's Top Female-Friendly Company, and most recently one of America's Best Large Employers 2022

as one of the World's Best Employers, World's Top Female-Friendly Company, and most recently one of America's Best Large Employers 2022 Designation by LinkedIn as a 2021 Top Company, one of just 50 companies included on the list

A robust culture of inclusion supported by Employee Resource Groups and Diversity and Inclusion committees across the business

Initiatives that help drive representation in real estate, including Realogy's Inclusive Ownership Program, which encourages entrepreneurs from underrepresented communities to franchise with Realogy brands, and What Moves Her, an initiative designed to inspire more women real estate professionals

Strong support of and collaborative partnerships with real estate associations that promote diversity and inclusion, including the National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals (NAHREP), National Association of Real Estate Brokers (NAREB), the Asian Real Estate Association of America (AREAA), The LGBTQ+ Alliance, and The National Association of Minority Bankers if America (NAMMBA)

Repeated honors for gender diversity on the Realogy Board of Directors from the Women's Forum of New York for exceeding the national average of board seats held by women

More information about Realogy's commitment to ethics and integrity and its dedication to responsible corporate citizenship can be found in the 2021 Realogy Corporate Social Responsibility Report.

"Today, business leaders face their greatest mandate yet to be ethical, accountable, and trusted to drive positive change," said Ethisphere CEO, Timothy Erblich. "We continue to be inspired by the World's Most Ethical Companies honorees and their dedication to integrity, sustainability, governance, and community. Congratulations to Realogy for earning the World's Most Ethical Companies designation 11 years in a row."

Ethics & Performance

Ethisphere's 2022 Ethics Index, the collection of publicly traded companies recognized as recipients of this year's World's Most Ethical Companies designation, outperformed a comparable index of large cap companies by 24.6 percentage points over the past five calendar years.

The outperformance, which Ethisphere refers to as the "Ethics Premium," has remained consistent since Ethisphere began tracking the performance of honoree companies.

Methodology & Scoring

Grounded in Ethisphere's proprietary Ethics Quotient®, the World's Most Ethical Companies assessment process includes more than 200 questions on culture, environmental and social practices, ethics and compliance activities, governance, diversity, and initiatives to support a strong value chain. The process serves as an operating framework to capture and codify the leading practices of organizations across industries and around the globe.

Honorees

In 2022, 136 honorees were recognized spanning 22 countries and 45 industries. The full list of the 2022 World's Most Ethical Companies can be found at https://worldsmostethicalcompanies.com/honorees.

About Realogy

Realogy (NYSE: RLGY) is moving the real estate industry to what's next. As the leading and most integrated provider of U.S. residential real estate services encompassing franchise, brokerage, relocation, and title and settlement businesses as well as a mortgage joint venture, Realogy supported approximately 1.5 million home transactions in 2021. The company's diverse brand portfolio includes some of the most recognized names in real estate: Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate, CENTURY 21®, Coldwell Banker®, Coldwell Banker Commercial®, Corcoran®, ERA®, and Sotheby's International Realty®. Using innovative technology, data and marketing products, high-quality lead generation programs, and best-in-class learning and support services, Realogy fuels the productivity of its approximately 196,700 independent sales agents in the U.S. and approximately 136,700 independent sales agents in 118 other countries and territories, helping them build stronger businesses and best serve today's consumers. Recognized for eleven consecutive years as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies, Realogy has also been designated a Great Place to Work four years in a row, named one of LinkedIn's 2021 Top Companies in the U.S., and honored on the Forbes list of World's Best Employers 2021.

About the Ethisphere Institute

Ethisphere® is the global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices that fuel corporate character, marketplace trust and business success. Ethisphere has deep expertise in measuring and defining core ethics standards using data-driven insights that help companies enhance corporate character and measure and improve culture. Ethisphere honors superior achievement through its World's Most Ethical Companies recognition program and provides a community of industry experts with the Business Ethics Leadership Alliance (BELA). More information about Ethisphere can be found at: https://ethisphere.com.

