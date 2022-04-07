|
07.04.2022 17:00:00
Realto Hires Two Key Sales Professionals, Works to Build Upon Early Trading Success
Industry Veterans Lynn Berger, Shawn O'Shaughnessy Join Firm
OVERLAND PARK, Kan., April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Realto Inc., operator of the first fully-automated, web-based marketplace for the secondary trading of illiquid real estate and alternative securities, announces the hiring of two accomplished industry sales professionals, Lynn Berger and Shawn O'Shaughnessy.
Ms. Berger and Mr. O'Shaughnessy are Sales Directors, joining Jonathan Barlow, a member of the team since August 2021. They report to President and Co-Founder Jeff Kinney.
"We are excited to bring Lynn and Shawn aboard and are pleased that they've hit the ground running as Realto builds on its success to date," Mr. Kinney said. "They are well-respected industry veterans who understand the value of Realto's ability to provide liquidity and unlock value for investors in the secondary trading of real estate and other illiquid securities."
Ms. Berger, based in Pittsburgh, arrives after spending more than 20 years in the industry. This includes experience at Allianz, The Hartford and Cantor Fitzgerald, where she worked closely with Mr. Kinney and Mr. Barlow.
She can be reached at Lynn.Berger@realto.ai.
Mr. O'Shaughnessy, based in St. Louis, also brings two decades as a sales professional and financial advisor. This includes experience as a National Sales Manager and National Product Manager for large alternative investment distribution companies, such as SC Distributors.
He can be reached at Shawn@realto.ai.ABOUT REALTO
Based in Overland Park, Kan., Realto Securities, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Realto, Inc., is a FINRA-registered broker-dealer that offers an innovative, customer-centric, and transparent market, dedicated to providing investors with the ability to trade traditionally illiquid real estate and alternative securities. For more information, please visit Realto and follow the company on Twitter and LinkedIn.
Realto Media Contact:
Randy Williams
randy@eph2comms.com
+1.917.213.5980
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/realto-hires-two-key-sales-professionals-works-to-build-upon-early-trading-success-301519866.html
SOURCE Realto Inc.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerEntspannung am Ölmarkt: US-Börsen schließen uneinheitlich -- ATX und DAX gehen mit kräftigen Gewinnen ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen schließen mit Zuwächsen
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt zogen am Freitag kräftig an. Die US-Börsen entwickelten sich im Freitagshandel uneinheitlich. An den Märkten in Fernost zeigten sich Anleger am letzten Handelstag der Woche zurückhaltend, dennoch standen am Ende mehrheitlich grüne Vorzeichen.