26.01.2023 12:00:00

Realtor.com® December Rental Report: Renting Costs Nearly $800 Less Per Month than Buying

The top markets with the largest savings for renters include: Austin, Texas (121.3% savings), San Francisco (97.0% savings) and Seattle (86.1% savings)

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For many Americans hoping to make the transition to first-time buying in 2023, renting will likely offer relatively more affordable options in the months ahead, according to the Realtor.com® Monthly Rental Report released today. On average across the 50 largest U.S. metros in December, a typical renter faced a 41.4% ($792) lower monthly payment than a starter homeowner.1

The markets with the largest monthly savings for renters, ranked by the percent difference between monthly mortgage payments and asking rents, include:

  • Austin, Texas (121.3% or $2,013)
  • San Francisco, Calif. (97.0% or $2,855)
  • Seattle, Wash. (86.1% or $1,772)
  • San Jose, Calif. (83.0% or $2,621)
  • San Diego, Calif. (77.2% or $2,085)
  • Los Angeles, Calif. (74.9% or $2,150)
  • Boston, Mass. (73.1% or $2,097)
  • Portland, Ore. (71.2% or $1,246)
  • Phoenix, Ariz. (70.1% or $1,116)
  • Sacramento, Calif (67.7% or $1,241)

    • "Despite the fact that renting will likely be cheaper than buying in 2023, rental affordability will remain a key issue throughout the year. We expect rents will keep hitting new highs, driven by factors including still-low vacancy rates, lagging new construction and demand from would-be first-time buyers," said Realtor.com® Chief Economist Danielle Hale. "For prospective first-time buyers, the key consideration when figuring out whether to buy or rent is how long you plan to live in your next home. If you're looking for flexibility to move in the shorter term, renting may be your best bet, and still offer opportunities to save if you're able to compromise on factors like proximity to the downtown area. Whereas buying could be the better option if you're planning to stay put for at least five years. Market conditions will play a role, but ultimately the timing comes down to your personal situation, and tools like the Realtor.com® Rent vs. Buy Calculator can help you organize and make sense of the many considerations."

    In December, renters faced lower monthly costs than first-time buyers, on average across the 50 largest U.S. metros and in the vast majority (45) of these markets. Additionally, the gap between the cost of renting and buying a similar-sized home widened significantly compared to December 2021. While this was partly attributed to the slowdown in rent growth seen over the past year, December trends indicate that the increase in relative rental affordability was primarily driven by skyrocketing mortgage rates.

    • In December, the U.S. median rental price, $1,712, was $792 lower than a typical monthly starter home payment. Just 12 months ago, the difference was -$174.
    • The widening gap between rents and first-time buying costs is largely attributed to higher starter homeownership monthly costs ($2,504), which grew 37.4% year-over-year in December – more than 10 times faster than rents (+3.2%) during the same period. Furthermore, despite the slowdown in year-over-year rent growth seen in recent months, typical asking rents ended the year up an average of 11.6% year-over-year.
    • Renting was more affordable than first-time buying in 45 of the 50 largest markets in December, up from 30 markets at the same time last year. In the top 10 metros that favored renting over first-time buying (see table below), monthly starter homeownership costs were an average of 82.2% (+$1,920) higher than rents.
    • Just five markets favored starter homeownership over renting in December, in terms of offering lower monthly costs; these were: Memphis, Tenn. (-32.7%), Pittsburgh (-24.1%), Birmingham, Ala. (-23.5%), St. Louis, Mo. (-6.9%) and Baltimore, Md. (-3.7%).

    December & Full-Year 2022 Rental Metrics – National

    Unit Size

    Dec. 2022
    Median Rent

    Dec. 2022 Median Rent,
    YY Change

    Full-Year 2022 Avg. YY
    Rent Change

    Overall

    $1,712

    3.2 %

    11.6 %

    Studio

    $1,448

    4.7 %

    13.2 %

    1-bed

    $1,589

    2.9 %

    11.3 %

    2-bed

    $1,874

    2.4 %

    10.9 %

    December & Full-Year 2022 Rental Metrics – 50 Largest U.S. Metro Areas
    Ranked by % difference between rents and monthly starter home payments

    Rank

    Metro Area

    December 2022

    Full-
    Year
    2022
    Avg.

    Buy-Rent
    Difference
    (%)

    Buy-Rent
    Difference
    ($)

    Overall
    Median
    Rent (0-2
    beds)

    Overall
    Rent

    YY

    Monthly
    Starter
    Home
    Cost

    Monthly
    Starter
    Home
    Cost YY

    Overall
    Rent YY

    1

    Austin-Round Rock, Texas

    121.3 %

    $2,013

    $1,659

    -0.7 %

    $3,672

    31.1 %

    9.2 %

    2

    San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, Calif.

    97.0 %

    $2,855

    $2,943

    3.4 %

    $5,798

    34.7 %

    9.3 %

    3

    Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, Wash.

    86.1 %

    $1,772

    $2,059

    1.2 %

    $3,831

    57.3 %

    11.0 %

    4

    San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, Calif.

    83.0 %

    $2,621

    $3,156

    5.9 %

    $5,777

    39.6 %

    13.7 %

    5

    San Diego-Carlsbad, Calif.

    77.2 %

    $2,085

    $2,702

    1.2 %

    $4,787

    51.3 %

    15.7 %

    6

    Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, Calif.

    74.9 %

    $2,150

    $2,870

    2.3 %

    $5,020

    37.7 %

    13.0 %

    7

    Boston-Cambridge-Newton, Mass.-N.H.

    73.1 %

    $2,097

    $2,868

    6.4 %

    $4,965

    32.8 %

    19.8 %

    8

    Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, Ore.-Wash.

    71.2 %

    $1,246

    $1,750

    4.7 %

    $2,996

    34.8 %

    9.1 %

    9

    Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, Ariz.

    70.1 %

    $1,116

    $1,592

    -3.3 %

    $2,708

    36.6 %

    10.4 %

    10

    Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, Calif.

    67.7 %

    $1,241

    $1,834

    -4.2 %

    $3,075

    32.9 %

    5.2 %

    11

    Rochester, N.Y.

    66.4 %

    $887

    $1,335

    4.5 %

    $2,222

    41.7 %

    8.7 %

    12

    Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, Wisc.

    66.1 %

    $1,024

    $1,549

    6.7 %

    $2,573

    71.5 %

    8.6 %

    13

    Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, Colo.

    63.5 %

    $1,207

    $1,902

    0.8 %

    $3,109

    27.2 %

    9.0 %

    14

    Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, Texas

    62.4 %

    $853

    $1,368

    1.7 %

    $2,221

    31.7 %

    8.7 %

    15

    Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, Texas

    57.2 %

    $895

    $1,564

    3.4 %

    $2,459

    27.1 %

    14.1 %

    16

    Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, Tenn.

    57.0 %

    $913

    $1,602

    2.5 %

    $2,515

    32.0 %

    14.3 %

    17

    New York-Newark-Jersey City, N.Y.-N.J.-Penn.

    57.0 %

    $1,537

    $2,698

    12.2 %

    $4,235

    10.2 %

    15.4 %

    18

    Columbus, Ohio

    55.3 %

    $684

    $1,237

    5.4 %

    $1,921

    34.4 %

    9.4 %

    19

    Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, Nev.

    54.6 %

    $817

    $1,495

    -4.5 %

    $2,312

    34.0 %

    11.9 %

    20

    San Antonio-New Braunfels, Texas

    53.4 %

    $691

    $1,294

    3.6 %

    $1,985

    41.1 %

    13.7 %

    21

    New Orleans-Metairie, La.

    52.2 %

    $739

    $1,417

    -0.7 %

    $2,156

    11.7 %

    7.7 %

    22

    Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, Minn.-Wisc.

    50.8 %

    $776

    $1,527

    2.5 %

    $2,303

    37.9 %

    3.8 %

    23

    Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-Va.-Md.-W. Va.

    50.7 %

    $1,066

    $2,103

    3.7 %

    $3,169

    35.0 %

    9.3 %

    24

    Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, Calif.

    45.5 %

    $927

    $2,037

    -6.0 %

    $2,964

    50.7 %

    6.0 %

    25

    Jacksonville, Fla.

    44.4 %

    $657

    $1,479

    1.6 %

    $2,136

    60.8 %

    13.3 %

    26

    Raleigh, N.C.

    42.0 %

    $646

    $1,537

    2.3 %

    $2,183

    29.6 %

    14.0 %

    27

    Cincinnati, Ohio-Ky.-Ind.

    37.4 %

    $473

    $1,265

    7.0 %

    $1,738

    42.2 %

    8.5 %

    28

    Providence-Warwick, R.I.-Mass.

    37.3 %

    $771

    $2,067

    6.7 %

    $2,838

    39.2 %

    17.3 %

    29

    Buffalo-Cheektowaga-Niagara Falls, N.Y.

    37.2 %

    $442

    $1,188

    2.3 %

    $1,630

    25.5 %

    6.7 %

    30

    Richmond, Va.

    35.6 %

    $487

    $1,368

    6.2 %

    $1,855

    38.3 %

    12.1 %

    31

    Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, Ga.

    34.0 %

    $567

    $1,669

    -1.7 %

    $2,236

    35.6 %

    14.9 %

    32

    Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, Fla.

    32.2 %

    $567

    $1,760

    -4.3 %

    $2,327

    50.7 %

    14.4 %

    33

    Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, Fla.

    31.5 %

    $846

    $2,682

    4.7 %

    $3,528

    40.3 %

    29.9 %

    34

    Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, Penn.-N.J.-Del.-M.D.

    27.4 %

    $465

    $1,697

    0.4 %

    $2,162

    36.5 %

    6.8 %

    35

    Oklahoma City, Okla.

    25.8 %

    $245

    $950

    9.6 %

    $1,195

    25.8 %

    11.2 %

    36

    Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, Conn.

    24.3 %

    $421

    $1,730

    7.5 %

    $2,151

    37.8 %

    10.2 %

    37

    Louisville/Jefferson County, Ky.-Ind.

    22.8 %

    $250

    $1,097

    4.3 %

    $1,347

    46.9 %

    10.4 %

    38

    Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, N.C.-S.C.

    21.5 %

    $343

    $1,592

    2.3 %

    $1,935

    45.9 %

    12.9 %

    39

    Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, Ill.-Ind.-Wisc.

    18.2 %

    $359

    $1,968

    17.5 %

    $2,327

    33.7 %

    16.5 %

    40

    Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, Va.-N.C.

    15.2 %

    $218

    $1,432

    2.4 %

    $1,650

    49.6 %

    9.0 %

    41

    Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, Mich.

    13.5 %

    $166

    $1,227

    5.8 %

    $1,393

    30.4 %

    6.7 %

    42

    Cleveland-Elyria, Ohio

    13.1 %

    $151

    $1,152

    5.0 %

    $1,303

    32.8 %

    8.2 %

    43

    Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, Fla.

    11.7 %

    $212

    $1,812

    4.0 %

    $2,024

    53.8 %

    20.5 %

    44

    Kansas City, Mo.-Kan.

    10.9 %

    $140

    $1,288

    8.0 %

    $1,428

    39.2 %

    10.5 %

    45

    Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, Ind.

    9.9 %

    $125

    $1,269

    9.4 %

    $1,394

    44.0 %

    10.2 %

    46

    Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, Md.

    -3.7 %

    -$65

    $1,749

    2.6 %

    $1,684

    25.4 %

    8.4 %

    47

    St. Louis, Mo.-Ill.

    -6.9 %

    -$83

    $1,211

    2.7 %

    $1,128

    34.1 %

    7.1 %

    48

    Birmingham-Hoover, Ala.

    -23.5 %

    -$270

    $1,149

    3.6 %

    $879

    19.1 %

    7.8 %

    49

    Pittsburgh, Penn.

    -24.1 %

    -$348

    $1,445

    4.5 %

    $1,097

    21.2 %

    7.2 %

    50

    Memphis, Tenn.-Miss.-Ark.

    -32.7 %

    -$411

    $1,258

    0.3 %

    $847

    58.3 %

    12.4 %

    Methodology
    Rental data as of December 2022 for units advertised as for-rent on Realtor.com®. Rental units include apartment communities as well as private rentals (condos, townhomes, single-family homes). All units were studio, 1-bedroom, or 2-bedroom units. National rents were calculated by averaging the medians of the 50 largest U.S. metropolitan areas, as defined by the Office of Management and Budget (OMB). Realtor.com® began publishing regular monthly rental trends reports in October 2020 with data history going back to March 2019.

    The monthly cost of buying a starter home, also referred to in this release as first-time buying, was calculated by averaging the December median listing prices of studio, 1-bed, and 2-bed homes, weighted by the number of listings, in each housing market (average across the 50 largest U.S. metros: $318,697). Monthly buying costs assume a 7% down payment, with a mortgage rate of 6.36%, and include taxes, insurance and HOA fees.

    About Realtor.com®
    Realtor.com® is an open real estate marketplace built for everyone. Realtor.com® pioneered the world of digital real estate more than 25 years ago. Today, through its website and mobile apps, Realtor.com® is a trusted guide for consumers, empowering more people to find their way home by breaking down barriers, helping them make the right connections, and creating confidence through expert insights and guidance. For professionals, Realtor.com® is a trusted partner for business growth, offering consumer connections and branding solutions that help them succeed in today's on-demand world. Realtor.com® is operated by News Corp [Nasdaq: NWS, NWSA] [ASX: NWS, NWSLV] subsidiary Move, Inc. For more information, visit Realtor.com®.

    Media Contact
    press@realtor.com 

    1 See methodology for rent vs. buy calculation details.

    Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/realtorcom-december-rental-report-renting-costs-nearly-800-less-per-month-than-buying-301730851.html

    SOURCE Realtor.com

