RealTruck makes dreams come true for hometown heroes with 'The Trucket List'

Travis Kelce, George Kittle and Dak Prescott work with leading manufacturer and online retailer to gift outfitted trucks to first responder and veterans

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RealTruck, Inc. , the premier manufacturer and online retailer of aftermarket truck parts and accessories, is launching a life-changing initiative celebrating hometown heroes. The aspiring lifestyle brand is making dreams come true for three inspirational individuals as part of its first installment of "The Trucket List" series. Firefighter Craig Cummings, Desert Storm Veteran Patrick Coen and Afghan War Veteran Derrick Ross are the recipients of custom-built trucks, courtesy of RealTruck, Inc. and its roster of marquee professional athletes/investors.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9076651-realtruck-kelce-kittle-prescott-honor-hometown-heroes-with-the-trucket-list/

"We all have a bucket list of places to see and things we want to do," said Tony Ambroza, RealTruck, Inc. chief growth officer. "'The Trucket List' is about creating one-of-a-kind trucks to make those once-in-a-lifetime opportunities become a reality. We're grateful to first responders and veterans and appreciate the chance to recognize them and share their stories."

RealTruck, Inc. collaborated with investors Travis Kelce (Kansas City Chiefs) as well as George Kittle (San Francisco 49ers) and Dak Prescott (Dallas Cowboys), members of its strategic advisory team , to identify unsung heroes in their respective communities and to help create these one-of-a-kind trucks. RealTruck Inc.'s advisory team is made up of elite professional athletes who are also stakeholders in the company. They provide valuable insights on how to position RealTruck Inc.'s products to truck-enthusiast consumers and expand the reach of the brand further into mainstream sports and lifestyle markets.

Kelce surprised Cummings, a firefighter who spends his free time mentoring at-risk youth in Kansas City with the ultimate tailgating truck. Kittle, who spent his childhood looking up to his "Uncle Pat" Coen, a veteran turned high-school superintendent, presented his hero with a perfectly accessorized fishing truck. Prescott, a mental-health advocate, met Ross, an Army veteran, in need of a customized adventure truck, and they formed a special bond.

This first installment of "The Trucket List" is an extension of the "In The Real" rebrand from Truck Hero, Inc. to RealTruck, Inc. that took place earlier this year. The campaign will live on RealTruck.com and YouTube, as well as Kelce, Kittle, and Prescott's social channels. RealTruck is also working with several influencers to promote the campaign, including sports journalist Ian Rapoport , race car driver Trevor Bayne , and fantasy football expert Joseph Robert .

"This series of true stories has our superstars finding real heroes of the community—people with awe-inspiring lives devoted to helping others. It's a heartwarming, emotional look at people who make the world a better place to live and the amazing trucks that help them do it. That's what 'The Trucket List' is all about," Ambroza added.

For more information visit RealTruck.com .

About RealTruck

RealTruck, Inc. is the premier vertically integrated truck, Jeep® and off-road parts and accessories company in North America. Headquartered in Ann Arbor, Mich. with over 5,000 employees and 35 locations across North America, the company is an innovative market leading online retailer and manufacturer. Realtruck.com is the ultimate source and digital destination for those who love and live a real truck lifestyle. Fueled by its customer-first mindset, RealTruck, Inc. continuously designs, develops, manufactures, and sells industry-defining products with more than 570 patents and growing. RealTruck Inc.'s portfolio of 28 powerhouse products are #1 or #2 (in U.S. market share) in each of its primary categories. Its extensive omni-channel approach allows RealTruck to serve customers wherever they're searching, researching, and shopping for products online at RealTruck.com or on the Truck Hero Pro Channel, which includes more than 12,000 dealer locations and automotive (OEM) partnerships. RealTruck, Inc. is engineered to deliver a seamless customer journey from idea to installation. For more information, visit realtruck.com .

Media Contact:

Sarah Collins

Tombras

scollins@tombras.com

510.541.3774

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/realtruck-makes-dreams-come-true-for-hometown-heroes-with-the-trucket-list-301678344.html

SOURCE RealTruck, Inc.