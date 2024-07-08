|
08.07.2024 14:30:00
Realty Income: Buy, Sell, or Hold?
There are a lot of choices for income investors these days. Even if you narrow your search to high-yielding options, there are more than 1,300 U.S.-exchanged listed investments currently yielding more than 5%.One of the more popular names on that list is Realty Income (NYSE: O). The real estate investment trust (REIT) is a titan among commercial real estate plays, known largely for its monthly distributions and long track record of increases. Is now a good time to buy Realty Income? Is the smarter move at this point to sell or hold the REIT? Let's take a closer look.There is more to Realty Income than the gimmickry of dividing quarterly distributions into three monthly payouts. Realty Income is a rock-steady star in the realm of income investing. It's one of just three REITs that have come through with at least 25 years of increased distributions. Realty Income stretched that streak of annual increases to 29 earlier this year.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Realty Income Corp.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Realty Income Corp.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Realty Income Corp.
|49,03
|0,33%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach Frankreich-Wahl: Dow freundlich -- ATX höher -- DAX im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich im Minus
Die Wall Street zeigt sich zum Wochenauftakt mit grünen Vorzeichen. Der heimische und deutsche Aktienmarkt bewegen sich am Montag in der Gewinnzone. Die asiatischen Indizes bewegten sich zu Wochenbeginn auf rotem Terrain.