Realty Income: Buy, Sell, or Hold?

There are a lot of choices for income investors these days. Even if you narrow your search to high-yielding options, there are more than 1,300 U.S.-exchanged listed investments currently yielding more than 5%.One of the more popular names on that list is Realty Income (NYSE: O). The real estate investment trust (REIT) is a titan among commercial real estate plays, known largely for its monthly distributions and long track record of increases. Is now a good time to buy Realty Income? Is the smarter move at this point to sell or hold the REIT? Let's take a closer look.There is more to Realty Income than the gimmickry of dividing quarterly distributions into three monthly payouts. Realty Income is a rock-steady star in the realm of income investing. It's one of just three REITs that have come through with at least 25 years of increased distributions. Realty Income stretched that streak of annual increases to 29 earlier this year.