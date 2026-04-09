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09.04.2026 15:15:00

Realty Income and W.P. Carey: Perfect Together

I own Realty Income (NYSE: O), the largest net lease real estate investment trust (REIT). I also own W.P. Carey (NYSE: WPC), the second-largest net lease REIT. On the surface, that suggests I'm doubling down on net-lease properties. However, there are some important nuances when you dig in a little bit.Realty Income and W.P. Carey both use the net lease approach. A net lease requires the tenant to pay for most property-level operating costs. That fact leads to lower operating costs and reduced risks for the REITs. They also focus heavily on sale-leaseback transactions, meaning they buy assets from companies that turn around and become tenants. This is usually a financing transaction for the sellers, allowing them to raise cash for other purposes while retaining effective control of the property.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Aktien in diesem Artikel

Curatis AG 23,70 3,04% Curatis AG
Realty Income Corp. 54,15 0,28% Realty Income Corp.

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