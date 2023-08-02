02.08.2023 22:37:54

Realty Income Corp. Reports Decline In Q2 Profit, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Realty Income Corp. (O) revealed earnings for second quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $195.42 million, or $0.29 per share. This compares with $223.21 million, or $0.37 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.34 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 25.9% to $1.02 billion from $810.42 million last year.

Realty Income Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $195.42 Mln. vs. $223.21 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.29 vs. $0.37 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.34 -Revenue (Q2): $1.02 Bln vs. $810.42 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.20 to $1.28

