Realty Income Aktie
WKN: 899744 / ISIN: US7561091049
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22.09.2026 19:00:01
Realty Income Has Outperformed the S&P 500 in 11 of 13 Stock Market Corrections Since 1994. Here's Why I'd Hold It Forever.
Since Realty Income's (NYSE:O) public market listing in 1994, the stock market has endured 13 sell-offs of 10% or more. The real estate investment trust (REIT) has outperformed the market in 11 of those corrections. Its average decline during these sell-offs is only 2.6%, much less than the S&P 500's average drawdown of 22.6%.
The REIT's significantly lower volatility is one of the many reasons why it's becoming a core holding in my portfolio.
Image source: The Motley Fool.
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|Realty Income Corp.
|49,50
|-0,28%