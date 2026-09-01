Here Aktie
WKN DE: HERE22 / ISIN: NET000HERE22
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01.09.2026 16:45:00
Realty Income Has Raised Its Dividend Every Year Since Its 1994 IPO. Here Are 3 Reasons I'd Buy It and Never Sell.
A battle-tested dividend is easier to trust. Realty Income (NYSE: O) went public in 1994. Since then, the company has raised its dividend every year, despite multiple recessions, fluctuating interest rates, and even a global pandemic.That past doesn't guarantee a bright future, but it does underline the strong business behind one of the world's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs). Here are three reasons why I'd be comfortable buying and holding the stock for the long haul.Most people probably buy Realty Income for its dividend, so let's start there. The company has declared 674 consecutive monthly dividends. It's one of the few stocks that pay you monthly, and the company has even become famous for it.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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